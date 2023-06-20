Zak Herbstreit, the son of ESPN and Amazon Prime Video football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, has been hospitalized. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Herbstreit, who is attending Ohio State and is a tight end for the Buckeyes, was admitted to Wexner Medical Center due to an unspecified medical reason. He’s reported in stable condition.

Kirk tweeted out this statement to reassure fans and friends that his son is in the best of care.

My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him. “I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 20, 2023

He is awake and on his phone from time to time. If you’d like to send him a note he’s at @ZHerbstreit Again thanks very much for your thoughts and prayers for Zak. https://t.co/GSSprpD750 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 20, 2023

Kirk forwarded this statement from Zak:

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

It was good for Zak to realize something was not right, not wait and get treatment immediately.

He followed his family’s legacy to attend Ohio State. Zak was a junior walk-on to the football team in 2021. Kirk was a quarterback at Ohio State in the early 1990’s.

We hope that Zak has a speedy recovery and will return to Ohio State in time for the football season in the fall.

