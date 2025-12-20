Credit: Jerome Miron – Imagn Images; ESPN

During its heyday winning national championships, the University of Miami was synonymous with Nike.

In 1987, The U inked a sponsorship deal with Nike that made it an official partner across the entire athletic department. The pact was not only the first of its kind at Miami, but the first such arrangement in the history of college sports.

Miami was at the center of the evolving college sportswear ecosystem once again in 2015, moving to Adidas under what was then reported to be one of the most lucrative sponsorship agreements in the country.

Somewhat surprisingly, that history was brought to the fore this weekend on ESPN when analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave this year’s Hurricanes, on the road for the first round of the College Football Playoff and decked out in Adidas gear, an interesting backhanded compliment.

“Even these Miami guys make those Adidas uniforms look good, which is tough to do,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay.

Kirk Herbstreit: “Even these Miami guys make those Adidas uniforms look good, which is tough to do.” 🏈🎙️ #CFP #CFB pic.twitter.com/jrN4ojnIiN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

Herbstreit quickly reconsidered his comments after pushback from the rest of the panel.

Miami’s opponent on Saturday, Texas A&M, is also an Adidas school. Rece Davis and Pat McAfee noted that Indiana’s football program has gotten pretty popular while partnering with Adidas. Other successful programs living the “three-stripe life,” as the GameDay panel jokingly called it, include Penn State, Texas Tech, and Arizona State.

Herbstreit began his broadcasting career in 1995, smack-dab in the middle of Miami’s run of dominance. The former Ohio State quarterback had already started calling games when Miami won its last championship in 2001.

So Herbstreit is forgiven for letting his nostalgia get the better of him, as he acknowledged following his veiled critique of the Adidas jerseys:

“I like the Jonathan Vilma, Sean Taylor Nike Miami uniforms. I just miss it.”