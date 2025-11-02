Photo Credit: ABC

There’s been a recent trend in college football for players to wear shorter pants than in the past. In some cases, they’re basically just shorts. And in some of those cases, they look like short shorts, John Stockton style.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell certainly fell into the latter category during Saturday night’s game against Tennessee. And SEC on ABC color commentator Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t having it, saying that “dressing like that should be a penalty.”

Kirk Herbstreit: “That should be a penalty. Just dressing like that should be a penalty. What the hell is it? Wearing shorts out there?” Chris Fowler: “Short shorts, but not short on distance.” Herbstreit: “Got his Daisy Dukes on and puts it right down the middle…” pic.twitter.com/Hy970Fogdz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2025

“He’s got his short shorts on,” play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler said. “It’s no longer frowned upon in the sport.”

“Yeah, I guess not,” Herbstreit replied. “It is with me.”

“Those are the shortest I’ve ever seen on a football field,” Fowler added.

“That should be a penalty,” Herbstreit continued. “Just dressing like that should be a penalty. What the hell is it? Wearing shorts out there?”

After making a 55-yard field goal earlier in the game, Sandell proceeded to nail a 51-yarder.

“Short shorts, but not short on distance,” Fowler said. “Powers it through again from 51.”

“He’s got his Daisy Dukes on and puts it right down the middle again,” Herbstreit quipped.

While some may not approve of the look, it’s leading to great results for Sandell so far on the football field.

4/4 with 2 55 yarders Props to the #Sooners kicker Tate Sandell pic.twitter.com/piY6TATleo — Von (@vonpnefc) November 2, 2025

Sandell went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts — including three makes from 50-plus yards — on Saturday night as part of a 33-27 Sooners road win in Knoxville. He’s 18-of-19 on the season and 6-of-6 on kicks of at least 50 yards.