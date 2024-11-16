Credit: ESPN

The college football world said goodbye to Ben Herbstreit a little over a week ago.

Kirk’s golden retriever companion came with him everywhere, and we mean everywhere, as he traversed the country for college football games, NFL games, College GameDay, and even chicken sandwich stops.

Some might not have known that the Herbstreits had three other golden retrievers, one of whom, Peter, was waiting in the wings to step into Ben’s lofty shoes (paws?) as Kirk’s travel companion.

Ben’s younger brother showed up on GameDay last week as he took over his new role but he really came into his own this Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

Look at this guy!!! Making himself right at home 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fraxchO8z5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 16, 2024

As Lee Corso was getting ready to announce that the No. 11-ranked Bulldogs would defeat No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium, Peter buddied up with Georgia mascot Uga, and the two quickly became friends.

Dogs and Dawgs everywhere to conclude College GameDay, including Lee Corso’s headgear pick. 🏈🐶📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/WptmxTuuXK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2024

Kirk, meanwhile, was living the dream.

The two doggos had already gotten to know one another behind the scenes, so they were well-versed with one another’s scents by the time they were working together.

UGA X Ben’s brother, Peter Herbstreit The collab we didn’t know we needed 🥺#collegegameday pic.twitter.com/8KZuYkzrtc — Georgia Chambers (@itsgeorgiatv) November 16, 2024

At one year old, Peter is way more rambunctious and energetic than the older and wiser Ben, but you can’t go wrong with a little golden retriever energy on the broadcast no matter the age.

