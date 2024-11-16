Peter Herbstreit on College GameDay Credit: ESPN
College FootballESPNBy Sean Keeley on

The college football world said goodbye to Ben Herbstreit a little over a week ago.

Kirk’s golden retriever companion came with him everywhere, and we mean everywhere, as he traversed the country for college football games, NFL games, College GameDay, and even chicken sandwich stops.

Some might not have known that the Herbstreits had three other golden retrievers, one of whom, Peter, was waiting in the wings to step into Ben’s lofty shoes (paws?) as Kirk’s travel companion.

Ben’s younger brother showed up on GameDay last week as he took over his new role but he really came into his own this Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

As Lee Corso was getting ready to announce that the No. 11-ranked Bulldogs would defeat No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium, Peter buddied up with Georgia mascot Uga, and the two quickly became friends.

Kirk, meanwhile, was living the dream.

The two doggos had already gotten to know one another behind the scenes, so they were well-versed with one another’s scents by the time they were working together.

At one year old, Peter is way more rambunctious and energetic than the older and wiser Ben, but you can’t go wrong with a little golden retriever energy on the broadcast no matter the age.

[ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley