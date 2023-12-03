Photo Credit: ESPN

The College Football Playoff committee opted to leave undefeated Florida State out of the top four that earn a right to compete for a National Championship. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit agreed with this decision on the network’s selection show shortly after it was made. But an old tweet from Herbstreit that re-emerged on social media shortly completely contradicts the opinion he had on Sunday.

Herbstreit appeared on the CFP Selection Show to discuss his feeling on Alabama receiving the final spot over Florida State, stating that the CFP committee did “a great job”.

“I think the committee evaluated with what they saw,” said Herbstreit about Florida State shortly after the CFP decision was made. “You have to look at their last two games without their heart and soul, Jordan Travis. To take him about is as big as taking any player in the country out. You gotta give Alabama the nod. I think the committee did a great job. I tip my cap as well.”

Kirk Herbstreit reacts on the College Football Playoff Selection Show. "I think the committee did a great job. I tip my cap as well." pic.twitter.com/YuO4d2239G — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Herbstreit isn’t alone in his opinion on the matter by any means. Several other media members agree with him, arguing that Florida State without star quarterback Jordan Travis simply isn’t a top-four team in the country.

However, an old tweet from Herbstreit in 2014 emerged on social media where Herbstreit was talking about that Florida State team. In that tweet, he stated that as long as the 2014 Florida State team won out, they would be worthy of a top-four spot.

Why such sensitivity from FSU fans. If you win out you'll be IN the top 4 regardless. Who cares who's 1 or 2. Goal is to FINISH in top 4! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 12, 2014

The 2014 Florida State team did indeed end up in the top four in the rankings. But the same did not apply for the Seminoles this season even though they also never lost a game.

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker took exception to this old tweet from Herbstreit, likely wondering why Herbstreit didn’t have the same opinion this season.

The circumstances are obviously different this year with the injury to Jordan Travis. But Herbstreit clearly once believed that winning out was all that was needed for a team like Florida State to be in the top four. And it certainly makes you wonder why his opinion changed so drastically on the matter this season.

