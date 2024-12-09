Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has a unique relationship with Ohio State.

On the one hand, he’s an ex-Buckeyes quarterback, the father of a current Buckeyes tight end and one of the university’s most prominent alums. On the other, he hasn’t been shy to criticize the Ohio State fanbase — especially its “lunatic fringe.”

That’s part of what made Herbstreit’s analysis of the Buckeyes’ draw in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff on Sunday so fascinating. While No. 8 Ohio State didn’t get a bye, it did land a home game against No. 9 Tennessee — something the ESPN analyst believes could come back to bite the Buckeyes should they get off to a slow start.

Kirk Herbstreit’s thoughts on Ohio State hosting a CFP game… “I don’t know if it would have been better for Ohio State to go on the road to get away from their home crowd that’ll be booing after their third down, not converting and their punter comes out. Booing Ryan Day…” pic.twitter.com/vkNOcWbaa2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2024

The possible scenario Herbstreit forecasted is hardly far fetched.

While the idea of a home team getting booed during a high stakes playoff matchup might seem crazy to some — including presumably Herbstreit — the last time Ohio State fans saw their team play was during a fourth consecutive loss to rival Michigan. That’s led many to speculate about Day’s job security, despite him laying claim to a 66-10 overall record as a head coach.

Considering the Buckeyes’ conservative approach against what was a 6-5 Michigan team, it’s not hard to imagine boos raining down at Ohio Stadium should OSU come out with a similar gameplan against the Volunteers. But while Herbstreit’s analysis may ultimately prove prophetic, it’s also easy to guess how he’d feel about such a scenario considering his past comments about the Buckeye faithful.

Asked about Herbstreit’s hesitation regarding Ohio State hosting a home playoff game one month removed from another loss to Michigan, Day downplayed the College GameDay star’s concerns.

“That happens on a three and out anyway. So we’re good, we’re used to it,” Day said with a laugh. “We’re fired up to be at home. We can’t to be at home. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere and our guys are fired up to go finish the season with a win at Ohio Stadium.”

To Herbstreit’s point, how long that excitement lasts will likely depend on what kind of start the Buckeyes get off to.

[ESPN]