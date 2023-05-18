Kirk Herbstreit thinks Ohio State fans need to back off.

In a recent interview with the Toledo Blade around a celebrity dinner there to benefit the Historic South Initiative on neighborhood revitalization, the long-time ESPN analyst and proud OSU alumnus called out fans who are clamoring for coach Ryan Day’s dismissal.

“The 15 percenters, they get mad at anything,” said Herbstreit. “That percent is going to be mad at something always. [Day] could win the Michigan game, go to the playoff and lose, and they’ll be mad about that. That group is just a bunch of jackasses who kind of embarrass all of us as Ohio State fans. So I don’t really care, honestly, what that group thinks.”

Herbstreit has a point. As the Buckeyes’ head coach, Day has gone 45-6 with three playoff appearances in four seasons. But two consecutive losses to rival Michigan, as well as a heartbreaking defeat to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, have soured some fans on his tenure.

Former OSU coach Jim Tressel, who attended the same celebrity dinner as Herbstreit, also offers his support to Day in the article. “Ryan has done a great job,” he said.

But Herbstreit went further.

“The people who matter, the logical people who actually have a brain and understand the sport, they love what Ryan Day has done. The fact that this is even a topic is almost comical,” he said.

This is far from the first time that Herbstreit has sparred with Ohio State fans. Long accused of bias against his alma mater, ESPN’s lead college football commentator has previously called Buckeyes Nation entitled.

Notably, he went on a Twitter tirade following OSU’s crushing Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson in 2019.

It’s truly amazing people like you are real. If ESPN has its way

Ohio St would be in EVERY national championship game!Ohio St=RATINGS!!!!

The ridiculous notion that ESPN is out to get the B1G or Ohio St is comical.

People cannot be this ignorant. #Sheep https://t.co/ZbTOjtuC4j — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019

AGAINNNNN Phan I said on air and I said it on here the missed the call. Was shocked they reversed the call. How else do you recommend I be more clear???

As far as Urban he’s a friend of mine-I don’t control what everyone at Espn says or does. https://t.co/yYLy4ZizDL — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019

It’s apparent that Herbstreit’s vitriol towards some sections of OSU’s fan base is genuine. Years ago, he said he moved from Columbus to Nashville in order to give himself some distance from Buckeyes fanatics.

“I love Ohio State. Love the Blue Jackets. Love the Reds. Those are my hobbies. I don’t like moving. I love living here. I don’t want to leave. But I just can’t do this anymore. I really can’t keep going like this,” he said in 2011. “80 to 90 percent of the Ohio State fans are great. It’s the vocal minority that make it rough. They probably represent only five to 10 percent of the fan base, but they are relentless.”

More than a decade later, it’s apparent that neither OSU fans nor Herbstreit have changed.