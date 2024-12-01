Ohio State football defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) grabs the flag that Michigan players tried to plant on the Block O in the Ohio Stadium field after the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, November 30, 2024 in Ohio Stadium. Photo Credit: Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kirk Herbstreit was in no mood to defend anyone when discussing the fight that broke out at midfield after Michigan’s upset win over rival Ohio State on Saturday.

While on the call for Saturday night’s game between Texas and Texas A&M, Herbstreit and partner Chris Fowler were going over highlights from earlier games.

“This game is usually won at the line of scrimmage and Michigan won on both sides,” Herbstreit said, sharing the view of other commentators.

He then discussed the fight that broke out when some Buckeye players took exception to the Wolverines planting the Michigan flag on the field.

“Hate to see this at the end of the game,” Herbstreit said of the fight. “Just the whole throwing the flag at the middle of the field, Ohio State’s reaction — just classless on both sides.”

“Hate to see this at the end of the game. Just the whole throwing the flag at the middle of the field, Ohio State’s reaction — just classless on both sides,” – Kirk Herbstreit. pic.twitter.com/xZvDAI32Lj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

Naturally, the postgame altercation triggered many different viewpoints. Gus Johnson, who was calling the game for Fox, was critical of Michigan for planting the flag. Ohio State coach Ryan Day defended his team’s reaction to it while Wolverine running back Kalel Mullings criticized the Buckeyes, saying they need to “learn how to lose.”

As an Ohio native and former Buckeyes quarterback, Herbstreit has a strong connection to the rivalry. And truthfully, his take is probably the best. This altercation went beyond a shoving match, or even a quick fight with punches being thrown. There is plenty of blame to go around.