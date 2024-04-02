Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

As the calendar creeps along to the summer months, the upcoming release of EA Sports’ “College Football 25” is certainly on the minds of many.

It will mark EA’s first college football game since 2013, and in the years since the series’ return was announced in 2021, every piece of news that has come out has been met with tremendous fanfare and reception online.

Historically, the series would release its annual title in July, giving fans and gamers plenty of time to dive in before college football returns in late August.

Monday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who will return in his color commentary role in the upcoming game, said to expect a July release date again this year and also added another interesting note.

"I think there's gonna be different broadcast booths for different games that you play in.. I think EA Sports College Football 25 will be coming out in July" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TFpJTc4g61 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 1, 2024

“It’s tedious work but I enjoy it, once the finished product comes out it’s always a lot of fun,” Herbstreit said regarding the commentary recording sessions. He then added an interesting detail. “There are a variety of voices [this year]. In the past it was the same two people calling every game, now I think there will be different broadcast booths for different types of games that you play in. I think it comes out in July.”

The release date for the highly anticipated game hasn’t been confirmed, but Herbstreit’s comments are the closest we’ve gotten to a realization that College Football 25 will be out in July. While Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will likely serve as the “main” crew for big games, it’s realistic for them to not be on the call for a lower-level game between smaller schools. That will be just one of the features of many that has fans counting down the days until its release.

[The Pat McAfee Show]