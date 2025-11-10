Credit: ESPN on ABC

College football announcers, they’re just like us!

On Saturday, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers survived a comeback scare against the Penn State Nittany Lions, keeping their undefeated season alive and breaking Fox announcer Gus Johnson.

Down 24-20 with 40 seconds remaining, Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza found wide receiver Omar Cooper, Jr., in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that has to be seen to be believed. Somehow, a leaping Cooper just barely dragged one foot inbounds to secure the game-winning score.

INDIANA BROKE GUS JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/HV17VAZDyZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

College football fans everywhere went wild. The same goes for ESPN on ABC college football announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, whose live reaction was shared on social media afterward.

The two announcers are shown watching the touchdown from their ABC booth for the game between No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech. As Cooper hauls in the catch, they’re first shown in disbelief, then in awe upon seeing the replay. Herbstreit then immediately grabbed his phone to tell his son to post about it on social media. It was a sequence of events that many college football admirers also found themselves doing in the immediate moments following the play.

“This might be the catch of the year so far,” wrote Herbstreit in the post. He isn’t kidding.