Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kirk Herbstreit stood up for Kalen DeBoer following Alabama’s upset win over Georgia.

The ESPN analyst had watched DeBoer’s teams for years, calling his games at Washington and seeing what the coach could do when his players bought into his system. So when the Crimson Tide shocked the Bulldogs in Athens, Herbstreit saw this as DeBoer finally getting through to his team.

“Our crew is familiar with Kalen DeBoer over the years, watching and calling his games,” Herbstreit said during the broadcast. “If you are an Alabama fan, you have one foot in and one foot out on Kalen DeBoer. This is what Kalen DeBoer is. This kind of creativity offensively, toughness, ability to battle back — this is what he’s done everywhere he’s been as a head coach. And this Alabama team was backed into a corner after a week 1 loss. They’ve clearly come together, and they’ve come out swinging. That’s been on display here tonight in Athens.”

Kirk Herbstreit had some praise for coach Kalen DeBoer after Alabama’s win over Georgia. “If you’re an Alabama fan and you’ve kinda been one foot in, one foot out on Kalen DeBoer, this is what Kalen DeBoer is.” pic.twitter.com/oLRR5HUUMi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2025

Herbstreit was right about Alabama fans having mixed feelings about their coach. DeBoer was taking heat from everywhere after going 9-4 in his first season, then losing his second-season opener to Florida State.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky wondered if DeBoer could “survive September” after watching the Florida State film. Tennessee fans did tomahawk chops to mock him during his College GameDay interview. A woman from Alabama told a TV station that she’d use her Powerball winnings to fire him.

Paul Finebaum, who claims to know Alabama football better than anyone, wasn’t impressed either. “His demeanor on the sidelines bugs people, his lack of discipline, some of the things that he says and does,” Finebaum said in November 2024.

The criticism went beyond just losing games. DeBoer’s Alabama teams lost to unranked opponents like Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, breaking streaks that defined the Saban era. Under Saban, Alabama won 100 straight games against unranked teams. In DeBoer’s first season, three of his four losses came to unranked opponents.

Herbstreit was defending DeBoer against weeks of mounting criticism. While others had focused on the Florida State loss and questioned whether he belonged at Alabama, Herbstreit had years of calling DeBoer’s games to draw from. He’d watched DeBoer take Washington from a 4-8 team to the National Championship game in just two seasons.

The performance against Georgia wasn’t a surprise to someone who’d seen DeBoer’s teams before. It was a reminder of what the coach had always been capable of when his system took hold.

DeBoer’s team threw an 11-yard pass to 359-pound left tackle Kadyn Proctor right before halftime, bulldozing their way to a touchdown that gave Alabama a 24-14 lead. They went 13-of-19 on third down, the most third-down conversions Georgia had allowed in 30 seasons. When Georgia made it a game in the second half, Alabama didn’t fold.

PROCTOR LMAOOOOO!! THIS IS REAL BAMA BALL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qBHBrmybzH — Im not a fan of your favorite team (@fsh733) September 28, 2025

“You’re going to get punches thrown at you,” DeBoer said after the win. “We got some tonight. What’s your response going to be? And our response was to punch back and punch back harder.”

That response came from lessons learned in the Florida State loss, according to quarterback Ty Simpson.

The win over Georgia didn’t solve all of DeBoer’s problems at Alabama. There will still be more criticism, more questions about whether he can match Saban’s standard. But for one night in Athens, he showed Alabama fans exactly what they’d hired him to do.