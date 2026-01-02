Photo Credit: ESPN

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers annihilated the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide 38-3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl.

While the game was scoreless through the first quarter, it was complete domination from Indiana the rest of the way on Thursday. The Hoosiers outscored the Crimson Tide 17-0 in the second quarter, and by the time the third quarter came along, Alabama looked “defeated” according to ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

“It feels like Alabama, it’s just strange to see,” Herbstreit said. “They’re just existing. They’re just out there. Nobody is penetrating. Nobody is playing with any fire. It’s almost like they feel defeated. Like there’s nothing we can do. Nobody is making an impact play, or not even trying… Hands on their hips. They’re just kind of out there.”

Kirk Herbstreit: “It feels like Alabama, it’s just strange to see. They’re just existing. They’re just out there… Nobody is playing with any fire. It’s almost like they feel defeated. Like there’s nothing we can do.” 🏈🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/rQrgO1IUDX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2026

That was soon followed by a touchdown pass from Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to give the Hoosiers a 24-0 lead (after the extra point).

A couple of minutes later, Fernando Mendoza and Indiana made it a 24-0 lead over Alabama. #CFP https://t.co/aAOxuvtyYd pic.twitter.com/BMdconHrlP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2026

As the Indiana lead grew to 28 points in the fourth quarter, Herbstreit explained that the perception of the Alabama program has taken a big hit.

“Bama has definitely hurt themselves as far as their reputation, on this big stage, not just this year but overall,” Herbstreit said.

Kirk Herbstreit: “Bama has definitely hurt themselves as far as their reputation, on this big stage, not just this year but overall.” 🏈🎙️ #CFP https://t.co/aAOxuvtyYd pic.twitter.com/Uj9ACDUNZi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2026

And on the final touchdown to take a 38-3 lead with over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler noted that Alabama was getting “humiliated,” and Herbstreit followed up by calling the Crimson Tide’s performance “embarrassing.”

Chris Fowler: “Alabama being humiliated by this Indiana team.” Kirk Herbstreit: “Yeah, this is embarrassing.” 🏈🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/QpvIVah0PV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2026

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama clearly have a long way to go to get the program back to the dominance it had in the Nick Saban era. Indiana, meanwhile, is absolutely rolling two years into the Curt Cignetti regime.