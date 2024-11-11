Credit: Online Athens

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got his first look Monday at the viral video showing Bulldogs safety Jake Pope celebrating with Ole Miss fans Saturday.

A reporter asked Smart about the video, and his initial reaction says it all.

“What an idiot,” Smart responded.

No. 10 Ole Miss knocked off No. 11 Georgia, 28-10, and as Rebels fans stormed the field, a video showed Pope smiling, jumping around and seemingly celebrating with what appeared to be family and/or friends of Rebels offensive lineman Reece McIntyre. Pope and McIntyre played high school football together in Buford, Georgia.



Smart addressed the issue at his press conference Monday.

“What an idiot,” Smart said. “I mean what … just stupid. I didn’t see it until today, but he’s embarrassed about it, he’s upset about it. That’s obviously a childhood friend of his, grew up, played with him there at Buford … just not real smart, but to be honest with you, I don’t have time to waste energy on that. …

“My focus is on Tennessee. I’m not worried about that.”



A couple of takeaways here. Given Smart’s comments about not having “time to waste energy” on that situation, it appears Pope will not end up in the doghouse (or is it the Dawghouse in Athens?).

As for Pope, it’s understandable being excited for your childhood friend and high school teammate, but maybe you shouldn’t have appeared quite so animated, at least in uniform.

