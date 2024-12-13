Credit: FS1’s ‘Speak’

Officially introduced as the next head football coach at the University of North Carolina, Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him.

While it’ll take some time for him to complete staff, the 72-year-old Belichick has already made two hires — one on-field and one off-the-field. At his introductory press conference, Belichick noted that Tar Heels’ interim coach, Freddie Kitchens, would be his first hire, in addition to Mike Lombardi being his GM.

It’s unclear if Kitchens will remain on as the program’s run game coordinator and tight ends coach, but he’ll be involved in some capacity.

What’s also unclear is the remainder of Belichick’s coaching staff, whether he’ll hire Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia as his respective coordinators or opt for coaches with recent college coaching experience and some recruiting experience.

But whatever Belichick’s staff looks like, Keyshawn Johnson wants it to be diverse.

The ex-NFL wide receiver turned Fox Sports personality went on Speak Thursday and pleaded with Belichick with some sound advice.

“What I would say — and I’m just gonna say it — he better hire some Black coaches,” Johnson said. “He better hire some Black coaches. No, no, he better hire some Black coaches, because you gotta got into the homes and convince the mamas — and convince, not daddy — but mommy and auntie that you gonna take care of their [kids].”

.@Keyshawn has a word of advice for Bill Belichick's new staff at North Carolina: "I'm just going to say it, he better hire some black coaches."

Johnson’s playful tone couldn’t mask the seriousness of his point.

And he wanted to make it abundantly clear that he was being genuine.

This is especially true because college football isn’t just about Xs and Os; it’s about building trust and navigating family dynamics to win over the best players. Belichick’s resume and teaching ability speak for themselves, but college football is a different ballgame.

Landing some of the top recruits in the country often hinges on having recruiters who are already woven into the fabric of those communities. They need to be the kind of guys who can connect with families on a personal level, build genuine relationships and ultimately earn their trust.

“He’s smart enough,” Johnson added. “Again, I bet that he’s smart enough to know that… Not one guy coaching the running backs and one guy coaching the receivers.”

To be fair to Belichick, his final season in New England featured a notably diverse coaching staff. While Joe Judge served as his assistant head coach, Jerod Mayo—long seen as the head coach in waiting—eventually took the reins after Robert Kraft decided to move on from Belichick.

That said, Johnson would arguably like to see Black coordinators on Belichick’s staff.

And being that his son, Steve, may very well be the defensive coordinator in Chapel Hill, it raises questions about how the rest of the staff will take shape — and whether Belichick will prioritize the diversity Johnson is advising for.

