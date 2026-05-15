Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin doesn’t just leave schools; he burns the bridge on the way out of town and salts the earth as he goes, ensuring there is no path back.

That has certainly been the case with his move from Ole Miss to LSU. After building the Rebels into a national title contender, he skipped town to coach one of their rivals before the season was over, leaving a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. He compounded that distaste with comments in a Vanity Fair interview this week in which he inferred that the racial history and reputation of Ole Miss and the state of Mississippi made it harder to recruit, but that he doesn’t think that will be a problem at Louisiana State University.

“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Kiffin told Vanity Fair. “Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation.’”

Kiffin apologized, but the damage has been done, and the LSU coach has been getting it from all sides since. That includes prominent people at Ole Miss. The latest of which is men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis, who felt it was “pitiful” how Kiffin’s comments would perpetuate a perception about the school he feels is no longer warranted.

“It’s really kind of a pitiful day, in my opinion,” Davis told Chris Childers. “When he said all these things, and I watched Oxford from first-hand experience embrace him in an unbelievable way, and he even said it – that ‘I needed Oxford more than Oxford needed me.’

“For him to kind of throw shade on historical paths of Mississippi and not talk about Ole Miss now, which is one of the most inviting campuses in America. … It shocked a lot of people, a lot of close friends of mine. I think there was a lot of people that were really disappointed.”

Kermit Davis didn’t mince words. The former Ole Miss coach was in Oxford when Lane Kiffin arrived, and he says Kiffin was embraced by the community from day one. His reaction to Kiffin’s recent comments to Vanity Fair? “Pitiful.” Davis also speaks passionately about his pride… pic.twitter.com/FDEcuIbZsj — Chris Childers (@ChildersRadio) May 15, 2026

Kiffin’s comments have reinforced stereotypes, though perhaps not the ones he intended. If anything, the fact that he waited until he left Oxford to speak up on this issue is an unfortunate trope for a lot of white people in positions of power, who only speak up about racial injustice when it suits their needs.

LSU heads to Oxford to play Ole Miss on Sept. 19, so you can expect everyone in town and on campus to let Kiffin know what they think of him that week.