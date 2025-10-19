Credit: Fox Sports

Sometimes, when it comes to a monumental upset victory, there isn’t much to say. That must’ve been the case for Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who bolted midway through a postgame interview following his team’s victory over previously unbeaten Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Following last week’s blowout loss to Utah, Arizona State responded with a thrilling 26-22 victory over No. 7 Texas Tech in Tempe, handing the Red Raiders their first loss of the season and upping the Sun Devils to 5-2. ASU jumped ahead early and clung to a 19-7 lead. However, Texas Tech mounted a furious comeback and eventually took a late 22-19 lead. The Sun Devils got the ball back with two minutes left and drove down the field, benefited from a pass interference call in the endzone, and ran the ball in from the one-yard line to secure the win.

After the game, as students stormed the field, a visibly emotional Dillingham met with Fox Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale to discuss the epic win. He answered her first question about what this victory says about his team (“Unreal. Crazy.”). When Hale noted that he was “obviously emotional” and asked what the win meant to him, Dillingham paused, shook his head, and took off into the crowd.

With so many people crowded around him, we don’t blame Dillingham for wanting to get out of the scrum and get back to celebrating with his team, which just notched ASU’s 16th win over a Top-10 team in program history.