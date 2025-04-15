Screengrab via X

The most talked about prospect heading into next week’s NFL Draft is undoubtedly Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

But with Sanders’ fame and being the son of Deion Sanders has come both positive and negative attention in the lead up to this year’s draft. It seems his every move has been scrutinized way more than any other prospect, even what he decides to wear during interviews. And now his draft position is looking at a wide range of personalities where he could go as high as #3 to the New York Giants, #9 to the New Orleans Saints, or maybe fall all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at #21.

Last week Sanders sat down with Kay Adams for an interview on her Up and Adams show on FanDuel. The quarterback joined from the Pittsburgh airport around a visit with the Steelers. And it was a completely normal interview with Sanders wearing his hood up.

We just talked to Shedeur Sanders at the Pittsburgh airport…

Everything you need to know about his visit with the Steelers.@heykayadams | @shedeursanders pic.twitter.com/DiDp19o8oZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 10, 2025

Unfortunately, Sanders was called out in the comments for having his hood up and trying to be incognito at the airport, which seems like a completely normal thing to do when you’re a first round draft pick doing an interview in a public place.

And in an interview with Joel Klatt on Tuesday, Kay Adams defended Shedeur Sanders and put his critics in their place.

Shedeur Sanders wearing a hoodie during our interview caused an uproar on social media. “He took the time at an airport, 3 seconds out of his huge day with Tomlin and the Steelers to talk about it.”@heykayadams | @joelklatt pic.twitter.com/asdvJLuKBV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 15, 2025

“I will say he was at the airport, he had his hood on, he was being so low key. He just left the Pittsburgh facility and he was around tons of people trying not to be seen, to be respectful of me,” Adams said. “Not the ideal situation he would have wanted for an interview.”

“And the amount of crap and just like, people with their comments about his hood and that is why I love him. Because there was no reason for him to get that and he was getting it. I don’t think any other player that could have shown up that way, nobody cared about the context. Everyone just made a judgment like, ‘take your hood off that’s disrespectful’ or ‘he’s not speaking loudly.’ He took the time at an airport, three seconds out of his huge day with Tomlin and the Steelers to talk about it. In that moment, everyone is so critical and I hate everyone for that and so I champion him,” Adams remarked.

As a fellow Colorado Buffaloes player, Joel Klatt himself has defended Shedeur Sanders for criticism received during the draft process where he has been meticulously scrutinized like nobody else. Say what you will about his actual projection as an NFL pro quarterback or the attention that he has received that may be outsized compared to others, but it’s obvious that things like calling him out for trying to discretely do an interview in an airport is totally unfair and tilting at windmills.