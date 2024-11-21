Screengrab via ESPN

ESPN is spending a lot of airtime debating the mythical scenario of Deion Sanders taking the Dallas Cowboys coaching job. In the real world, Coach Prime isn’t acting like he is leaving Colorado anytime soon. And in his biggest recruiting win to date, he’s successfully flipped five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.

Lewis made the announcement on national television while on The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee teased the announcement earlier in the day and with rumors already swirling that Lewis would be making the move to Boulder, he made it official by donning a Buffaloes beanie on the progrum.

Julian Lewis, from Carrolton, Georgia, is ranked second nationally in ESPN’s recruiting rankings and 6th at Rivals, although he’s ranked 93rd and only four stars at 24/7 Sports.

He was previously committed to USC and Lincoln Riley. However, the Trojans and Buffaloes are going in two vastly different directions at the moment. USC has struggled mightily in their first season in the Big Ten and Riley (who has plenty of Heisman winners at quarterback on his resume) has benched starting quarterback Miller Moss.

On the other hand, Colorado is surging in Deion Sanders’ second season. In fact, they are a legitimate playoff contender just two years after finishing 1-11. After all the hype he received last year in Boulder, it’s amazing how little attention Deion is getting this season compared to last given the actual on-field success.

It’s not the first time a Colorado recruit made their decision on a daytime sports show. In December, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (another five-star prospect) announced his commitment to Coach Prime and the Buffaloes on Undisputed on FS1. Of course, that show is no longer in existence, so McAfee will have to do.

Now that Colorado has secured its successor to Shedeur Sanders at the quarterback spot in Julian Lewis, maybe everyone in Boulder will be secure in the fact that Coach Prime will be sticking around for the long term, regardless of how many folks in the media and on ESPN specifically want him to go to Dallas.