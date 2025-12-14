Credit: © Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

College football’s method for determining a true national champion has always been a flawed reflection of the sport’s inequality. That’s only gotten more true over the years with the advent of the Bowl Alliance, the BCS, and now the College Football Playoff.

While much of the initial conversation about the 2025 CFP revolved around Notre Dame’s snub, the narrative has been slowly shifting toward Group of 5 participants James Madison and Tulane. As with last year’s selection of Boise State, there has been a growing call to prevent G5 schools from being among those selected.

The reasons for this are varied, but one prevailing notion is that it’s unsafe to let programs like these compete against teams loaded with five-star talent and future NFL stars. It’s an odd theory: these schools routinely play Power 4 schools every season, and no one has an issue with that, but it appears to be taking hold.

College football podcaster Josh Pate doesn’t think that line of thinking holds water. However, he does agree that G5 schools shouldn’t be allowed to play in the CFP. He explained his point of view on a recent episode of Bussin’ With The Boys.

Josh Pate gives his take on G5 teams being in the playoff pic.twitter.com/lECQP6TJsk — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 13, 2025

“One of the worst stances you can take about the G5 view is, ‘I don’t think G5 team should be in cause they can’t compete in the Playoff. I don’t think JMU should be in because they’re going to get blown out by Oregon,'” said Pate. “It leaves this really obvious hole in your theory, and that is, what happens if they go out there and it’s a competitive game in the fourth quarter? Your argument is shot. That shouldn’t be your argument.

“Here’s my argument. I don’t think G5 teams should be in the Playoff because they don’t meet the minimum baseline of struggle during the regular season that it should take to merit playoff inclusion. I was looking at the schedule last night. I took JMU, and I took Oklahoma, and I just looked at our power ratings. They’re going to be similar with everyone’s power rating. JMU played no teams power-rated Top 30. They played one team power-rated Top 50, and they lost to them by 14 points. That’s Louisville. Oklahoma played eight teams power-rated in the Top 30. They’re not playing the same sport.

“My argument about the G5 would be the same whether JMU gets beat 50 to nothing or whether they legit go and upset Oregon. I don’t judge you based on what I think you would be capable of. I judge you based on what I think you earned. My very simple stance on G5 is the strength of schedule that they play does not warrant inclusion into the playoff because you’re not playing the same caliber of football.”

Whether you agree with Pate or not, expect this to become a much louder talking point in the years ahead, especially as more schools like Notre Dame and Alabama get left out of the CFP. While expansion seems like a foregone conclusion, there will always be someone griping about how they got left out while a G5 school got in. And it just so happens that those complaining the loudest will also be the most powerful players in the room.

Enjoy your CFP spots while you can, G5 schools. The college football machine is coming for them.