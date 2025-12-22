Credit: © Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Saturday night didn’t do anyone any favors in the Group of Five debate.

Tulane got beaten 41-10 by Ole Miss. James Madison lost 51-34 to Oregon. Neither game was particularly competitive by the fourth quarter, and both losses have reignited the annual argument about whether teams from conferences like the Sun Belt and American deserve spots in the College Football Playoff at all.

Josh Pate opened his Sunday show by warning everyone that he was about to wade into this particular minefield. He called for what he described as an “adult conversation” about the G5 situation. Then, he spent the next several minutes making his case for why James Madison and Tulane shouldn’t have been in the playoff and why the current structure needs to change.

Pate made it clear his issue isn’t about Saturday’s final scores. He doesn’t care if JMU lost by three or by 30. His argument would be the same either way. The margins don’t matter to him. What matters is strength of schedule, and whether a team’s opponents provided enough resistance during the regular season to warrant playoff consideration.

“I don’t care if they go beat them or if they lose by 70,” Pate said.

He would hold the same opinion regardless of the outcome, because his position isn’t based on what happens in the playoff. It’s based on what happened before the playoff. And in his view, James Madison’s schedule made it impossible for them to meet what he calls the “minimum baseline requirement” of strength of schedule.

“They’re not playing the same sport,” the independent college football commentator added.

If Pate’s preferred system were in place, James Madison would know before the season even began that it had zero chance of reaching the playoff. And while that reality feels wildly unfair, Pate’s argument is that the unfairness already exists, though it’s just being masked by a system that pretends otherwise.

“In my perfect world, it wouldn’t matter, because we’d have a separate G5 Playoff, so we wouldn’t have to worry about that,” he claimed. “Tulane and JMU would probably be playing each other in the G5 National Championship, or a quarterfinal or a semifinal.”

Pate knows the Group of Five schools don’t want this. Creating a separate playoff would formalize their second-tier status and cut off their access to the main event and the money that comes with it. But Pate’s response is that they’re already second-tier in every way that matters — resources, talent, and coaching salaries — all of it is already a level below.

“Most people do not care about the business or economics of college football,” he said. “They just want an entertaining playoff, and, yesterday, you had two egregious, crap games dropped in your lap, and you didn’t like it.”

But there’s another side to this debate, one that’s been building over the past few weeks. The whole point of expanding the playoff to 12 teams was supposed to be settling arguments on the field instead of in committee rooms. That was the promise. More teams, more opportunities, more chances for underdogs to prove they belong. Now that it’s actually happening, the loudest voices in college football media are arguing that half of FBS still doesn’t deserve access to the postseason.

The strength-of-schedule argument gets weaponized in ways that only ever seem to hurt Group of Five teams. JMU didn’t control who wanted to schedule them. When you’re a Sun Belt program, you can’t call up Oregon and get them to agree to a home-and-home. You take the Power Four games you can get and hope those teams are good when you play them.

College football is the only sport where a significant portion of the media actively campaigns to exclude teams based on conference affiliation rather than what they did on the field. The expanded playoff was supposed to give more teams a chance to compete for a national championship. Instead, it’s becoming a platform for people to argue that winning doesn’t actually matter as much as perception, recruiting rankings, and whether you play in the right conference.

Either we believe in a system where teams earn their way in by winning, or we believe in a system where the committee picks who deserves to be there based on subjective criteria that always seem to favor the same handful of programs. Pate’s advocating for something closer to the latter, even if he frames it as creating separate opportunities. But acknowledging that 136 teams aren’t playing at the same level doesn’t mean the solution is to formalize the separation. It means fixing the underlying issues that created the gap in the first place.

That’s not happening anytime soon. So we’ll do this again next year. A couple of Group of Five teams will earn their way in by winning their conferences. They’ll probably lose in the first round. And everyone will spend the following week arguing about whether they should have been there. The people who want a separate G5 playoff will keep making that case. The Group of Five will keep fighting for access. And the rest of us will keep watching this same debate play out while nobody does anything to actually change it.