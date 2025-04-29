Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

All indications are that Jordon Hudson operates the X account with the handle @Jordonbella. While the account isn’t verified, it is followed by several prominent NFL reporters, as well as her boyfriend, Bill Belichick’s official account. Furthermore, X currently has a policy against parody accounts.

As noted by The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, the 24-year-old Hudson is a fairly infrequent poster, having fired off a grand total of 11 tweets (yes, we still call them that) since first creating her account in 2013. Nearly half of those posts, however, have come in the last 48 hours and in the form of retweets defending Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil on CBS Sunday Morning, which she interrupted to shut down a question about how her and the 73-year-old head coach first met.

The bulk of Hudson’s retweets came via replies to Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, who referred to the segment as “the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat.” And while most of Hudson’s retweets defended the couple’s right to keep their private life private, one retweeted post stated, “Bill looks like he wants to reach across and strangle the life out of the interviewer. I kinda wish he did.”

Bill looks like he wants to reach across and strangle the life out of the interviewer. I kinda wish he did. — Roxi the Rottweiler 🧸🏴‍☠️ (@rottdaddi) April 27, 2025

While retweets aren’t necessarily endorsements (or so they say), Hudson’s choice to amplify this particular post only speaks to the circus currently surrounding Belichick and his relationship during his first year as the head coach of North Carolina. The eight-time Super Bowl champion’s first few months in Chapel Hill has resulted in reports that he has asked at least one UNC staffer to copy Hudson on emails and that she’s been active in the the Tar Heels’ P.R. approach despite not having an official role with the university.

The past few days have seen Belichick and Hudson’s relationship thrust back into the spotlight thanks to the CBS interview, with ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio reporting that there were multiple instances of the former Bridgewater State cheerleader running interference. On Monday night, TMZ reported that Hudson was the only representative to accompany Belichick to the interview and that she delayed production by approximately 30 minutes after storming of set.

Jordon Hudson has posted this screenshot of an email from Bill Belichick (from April 10?) on Instagram, accompanied by Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do: pic.twitter.com/lhrn5ASSry — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 29, 2025

Belichick’s interview was intended to promote is upcoming book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” which is set to be released on May 6. To that end, it appears that Belichick and Hudson won’t be leaving the spotlight anytime soon, with the latter taking to Instagram on Tuesday to post an email from her boyfriend regarding the promotion of the book and the media’s role in it.

“Full statement to be released later today,” she wrote.