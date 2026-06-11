Credit: Jordon Hudson

On May 9, 2025, Pablo Torre reported that Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, had been banned from the University of North Carolina’s football facility.

On May 9, 2026, Hudson made a massive public records request to the school, presumably to identify Torre’s source or sources.

A few days later, UNC denied Torre’s report, which alleged that the decision came from members of the UNC administration in the aftermath of Belichick’s viral interview on CBS Sunday Morning and the ensuing fallout. A few months later, Hudson started appearing on UNC’s sidelines wearing a necklace that read “banned,” and later said she planned to sue Torre. As of December, Torre said that he had not received any legal notices.

According to The Assembly’s Matt Hartman, Hudson celebrated the anniversary of that initial report by emailing UNC vice chancellor for communications and marketing, Dean Stoyer, and requesting public records from 24 UNC-Chapel Hill staff members, including Stoyer, UNC football GM Michael Lombardi, other media relations employees, and then-incoming athletic director Steve Newmark.

“Hudson asked for call logs and voicemails, plus ‘text messages, iMessages, WhatsApp messages, documents, Asana Memos, Instagram DMs, Twitter Messages, Zoom Meetings (scheduled, fulfilled and canceled) and of course, emails (including all attachments)’ between January 29, 2025, and May 9, 2026, that include the words ‘banned’ or ‘ban,'” Hartman wrote.

Hudson also asked for records that included the phrase “request for comment” alongside “Pablo” or “Jordon,” records that included a link to Torre’s offending podcast episode, and “all communications between the named UNC-CH staff and eight reporters, including Torre, me, and The Athletic’s Brendan Marks.” She also requested a document tracking press inquiries and other inquiries received via text.

Stoyer initially responded to Hudson’s email (at 3 a.m.), saying he would follow up with legal, but later informed her that the request could involve 800,000 pages of documents and would cost her over $8,000 to review and redact (North Carolina public agencies are allowed to charge fees for requests that require “extensive clerical or supervisory assistance”).

Hartman noted that Hudson may have emailed Stoyer directly because her previous public records requests through the school’s online portal were made public and became news. She had requested details regarding school communications related to her boyfriend’s CBS interview.

On June 2, Hartman filed a records request for Hudson’s communications with Stoyer and learned that she had yet to reply to that email. However, later that same day, Hartman saw that Hudson had filed four new requests for “my communications, previous record requests, and a ‘certified copy’ of the newsletter in which The Assembly reported that Belichick had asked UNC-CH athletics communications staff to copy Hudson on all emails they sent him.”

Let it be known, Jordon Hudson is always watching, waiting, and, most importantly, requesting access to your communications with UNC.

Belichick is entering his second season as UNC’s head football coach following a disappointing 4-8 inaugural season filled with off-field drama, often involving Hudson.