Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Pablo Torre has found out a lot about Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick’s relationship. A lot.

The creator of the award-winning Pablo Torre Finds Out uncovered his latest revelation by tracking down new Bill Belichick Ring camera footage. Torre tracked down the New England-area Airbnb where one of the infamous Belichick Ring camera videos was filmed. He not only recreated the scene at the same property but also spoke with the home’s owners.

That led Torre to discover how the original video ultimately leaked because the owners attempted to verify whether Belichick was staying at their rental.

It was indeed the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

That led to Hudson airing some grievances regarding Torre’s findings on X, asking Airbnb how they would feel about owners publicly distributing security footage and information about tenants during their stay.

Hey @Airbnb – Quick question.

How do you feel about Airbnb owners publicly distributing security footage and information about tenants / their stay? — Jordon Hudson (@Jordonbella) May 23, 2025

For someone who’s been at the center of a flurry of revelations — from reportedly acting as Belichick’s de facto agent to being banned from UNC’s football facilities to possibly being around the Patriots organization as far back as 2021 — it’s the Airbnb footage that seems to have struck the most personal nerve.

In a since-deleted post captured by People, Hudson called Torre’s reporting “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted” and urged people to stop giving this “reporter” any credibility.

She also posted a screenshot of a text exchange with the Airbnb owner. The message included a Ring camera link and a warning about Hudson having guests over, presumably Belichick. The owner didn’t seem bothered by the guests themselves, but rather by Belichick allegedly parking in front of a neighbor’s house. The post was deleted shortly after, and if it was meant to discredit Torre’s reporting, it didn’t exactly accomplish that.

This isn’t the first time Hudson has tried to discredit Torre. She previously retweeted a reply to an Awful Announcing article suggesting that Torre “needed a hobby.” On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre didn’t exactly deny that, but considering the depth of his reporting, it might just be his hobby.

Good lord Pablo needs a hobby — Daddy G (@AlanTshirts) May 15, 2025

Torre has done some serious digging, sourcing information from 11 different people and uncovering one jaw-dropping detail after another. At this point, it’s hard not to believe that podcasting is the future of investigative sports journalism.

And if Torre’s hobby is finding things out, Hudson’s might be finding ways to push back.