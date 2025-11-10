Creidt: WRAL

In the year leading up to Bill Belichick’s first season as UNC’s head coach, there were a lot of things reported about his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

One item that stood out was Pablo Torre’s May report that Hudson has been banned from the Tar Heels’ football facility. Citing multiple UNC sources, Torre said that university administration members decided in the wake of Belichick’s viral interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said on PTFO. “She is not allowed on the football field.” Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'”

Several days later, North Carolina denied that report. Although it emphasized that the 24-year-old former Bridgewater State cheerleader isn’t a university employee, the school stated “she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities” and “will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Sure enough, Hudson has been ever-present at UNC football contests this season, often interacting with Belichick on the sidelines before games. That includes Saturday’s UNC-Stanford showdown, where she was seen wearing a necklace that read “Banned,” presumably in reference to that report.

Jordon Hudson responds to ‘banned’ rumors with statement necklace at Bill Belichick’s UNC game https://t.co/GJxRq3whhK pic.twitter.com/HuuZv2YezU — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2025

While the season has not been the immediate success some had expected, the Tar Heels have righted the ship somewhat and now sit at 4-5 with a chance to become bowl eligible.

As for the “banned” report, Torre followed up on UNC’s denial, saying he stood by his reporting, though he admitted there was a lack of nuance in how it was presented.

“Part of the thing that I find as I do magazine-style journalism in a podcast medium, is that, when I say ‘ban’ I mean it and stand by it, but I’m also not implying snipers were ready to take her out,” Torre told Mike Florio on the Pro Football Talk PM podcast in May. “So, there are gradations. Given the terror-alert scale of banning, I was probably a bit flippant in my conversational presentation about what it means when the university says to Jordon Hudson: ‘You’re not welcome here, you’re not wanted here, you cannot be here.’ … And so the PR statement that you just cited, it’s fascinating as a PR-statement-ologist. They could’ve said, ‘This reporting is incorrect. She is welcomed here anytime.’ They did not.”

While Hudson might have seen this one as a win, it’s worth noting that Torre reported many other things about Hudson and Belichick that were proven out. Since entering the limelight, her relationship with the media has been strange and strained, to say the least.