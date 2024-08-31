Photo Credit: LeBatardShow on YouTube

Saturday’s primetime matchup on ESPN between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of the most intriguing matchups of the Week 1 slate.

While either team could come away with the win, one competition between the two coaches is seemingly a runaway in the eyes of Jon “Stugotz” Weiner.

Texas A&M is currently a three-point favorite in the majority of sportsbooks. But when it comes to which head coach is the best looking, Stugotz believes that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, who was on The Dan Le Batard Show on Friday, doesn’t have much of a chance against Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

“Listen, you might win the game,” said Stugotz. “But you’re not gonna win best looking coach. Okay, you know that right?”

“I thought that competition was still wide open,” Elko responded.

Co-host Billy Gil stood up for Elko and his features.

“I happen to find Coach Elko to be very attractive,” said Gil.

“I do too,” replied Stugotz. “But Marcus Freeman is the best-looking person I’ve ever seen, period.”

“Alright, now this is getting really uncomfortable,” replied Elko.

"You might win the game, but you're not going to win best looking coach." @stugotz790 insults @CoachMikeElko ahead of his matchup against Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame this weekend.

While Elko might have felt a little stung, it won’t matter much who the better-looking coach is on Saturday night when the two teams face off.

An actual factor that might impact the outcome is how Texas A&M has historically struggled in games where they have hosted ESPN’s College GameDay, which is the case this weekend. In nine games where College GameDay has come to College Station, the Aggies are just 1-8.

