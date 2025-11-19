Credit: Nightcap

The reaction to a Texas trooper bumping into and confronting South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor following a touchdown against Texas A&M last weekend was nearly universal. Most condemned the officer for his unnecessary actions, and he was sent home from the game shortly after.

One person willing to offer a defense for the officer was former Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Heisman Trophy winner appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco and said he understood the frustration, given that undefeated A&M was down 27-3 in the first half at that point.

“I think we were just a little frustrated in that first half,” Manziel said. “He breaks off that long touchdown. Around here in these parts, partner, we protect this house. We paid a lot of money for this house. Get out of my tunnel, boy. Get back on the field. So he gave him a little something. Let him know what’s up. To be honest, it didn’t give us much of a spark.”

On the play in question, Harbor followed up an 80-yard touchdown by running halfway into the tunnel. Several Gamecocks teammates joined him in the tunnel. As the players were returning to the field, a Texas state trooper walked up and bumped into Harbor and teammate Oscar Adaway III. The trooper then turned and pointed at the players while also yelling at them.

South Carolina scores a TD to extend its lead over No. 3 Texas A&M (it’s now 30-3 at halftime) and then deals with a shoulder check from a Texas state trooper. 🏈 👮‍♂️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/9Cw8zhrQFV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025

South Carolina took a 30-3 lead into halftime, but Texas A&M stormed back in the second half en route to a 31-3o comeback victory for the ages.

While Manziel wasn’t as offended by the officer’s decision as others, he did later add that it was “wrong” and that his actions don’t represent Aggies fans as a whole.

“Listen, majority of the time you don’t see a lot of that from A&M people,” Manziel said. “You don’t see it from Aggies. It is a small gesture that, of course, in the day and age we live in, it’s on TV and recorded and blasted everywhere. I’m sure the guy obviously feels bad about it. I’m sure it’s one of those moments.”