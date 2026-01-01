Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Nearly two weeks after he missed a scheduled appearance as the guest picker on College GameDay, Johnny Manziel is using his absence for promo purposes.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner posted a statement regarding the missed assignment and the apparent backlash he’s faced from ESPN. He then used the opportunity to promote the Kalshi predictions market app, which is accepting wagers on whether or not he’ll appear on College GameDay in 2026.

The statement reads:

There’s been plenty of speculation lately. I’m good with ESPN. I’m good with McAfee. If you want to keep guessing, you can now do it officially. Thanks to Kalshi, you can trade on whether I’ll be back on College GameDay in 2026. The market currently gives me a 34% chance of being back on set next season. If you think that number’s low, take the other side. To the Aggie fans – big things coming in ’26. I’m bullish on Texas A&M football and excited for what’s ahead. Happy New Year.

The truth is out and you can find it on Kalshi pic.twitter.com/4k2Z3SAVcM — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 31, 2025

It’s unclear whether Manziel’s post was an official ad for Kalshi, although it would hardly be a surprise if it was. In recent weeks, the predictions market app has come under fire for its questionable marketing decisions, including partnering with fake sports insiders and planning to offer odds on the college football transfer portal, which it has since reversed course on.

As for Manziel, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback has derided the “false narrative” surrounding him missing the College GameDay appearance at Texas A&M, which was set to take place just hours after he attended the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight in Miami. While he didn’t provide an actual explanation for his absence, the 33-year-old said that it was “out of my control.”

Manziel also added that he would have “plenty more to say about what transpired.” It’s unclear whether that’s what Wednesday’s Kalshi promo was intended to accomplish, or if there is still more to come here.