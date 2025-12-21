Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel was a no-show on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, where he was scheduled to be the guest picker before the College Football Playoff action.

Manziel was in Miami on Friday night for the Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul fight. The fight went six rounds, with Joshua knocking out Paul around midnight ET. That would have left Manziel little time to get from Miami to College Station for Saturday morning’s show, which began at 9 a.m. ET.

Former Texas A&M basketball player and two-time NBA champion Alex Caruso replaced Manziel at GameDay.

On Sunday, Manziel released an apology for missing the event. While he remained coy about the reasons for his no-show, he called out the “false narrative” that had taken hold in reporting and on social media regarding his absence.

Johnny Manziel posted an apology and promises more to come about missing College GameDay yesterday. More to come on @On3sports pic.twitter.com/gUjI20Y6X9 — Nick Kosko (@nickkosko59) December 21, 2025

“I will have plenty more to say about what transpired yesterday,” Manziel wrote in an Instagram story. “There is almost nothing on this earth that would have made me miss that game. To all the people that genuinely reached out and checked in on me, I cannot thank you enough. To ESPN, Pat, Coach, Desmond, and the entire crew on GameDay, I apologize; it was out of my control. To the Aggies and A&M fanbase, I’m sorry. I will continue to let everyone out there run with a fake narrative, and at the end of the day, perception always wins over reality. I love all of you who genuinely support me through good and bad, like you’ve done for years.