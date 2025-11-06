Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As Oklahoma prepared to face Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry last month, Sooners quarterback John Mateer was battling a thumb injury.

But while the entire college football world attempted to decipher the Heisman Trophy candidate’s health status, one local Chipotle employee claimed to have the inside scoop.

The Chipotle tortilla presser who spoke with John Mateer caught up with me today about the interaction. Here is what he had to say plus if Mateer will be available for the Red River Rivalry pic.twitter.com/JOuESuyYK7 — Michael thompson (@MichaelThomNews) October 9, 2025

As it turned out, he wasn’t bluffing, as Mateer did start Oklahoma’s 23-6 loss to the Longhorns. But in case you thought the Chipotle employee just happened to make a lucky guess, the junior quarterback has now confirmed that he did, in fact, let the cat out of the bag while waiting on his burrito.

“That was me not realizing who I can trust and who I can’t trust. That was real,” Mateer told On3’s J.D. Pickell. “I didn’t think he would go and tell the whole world about it. It’s not my favorite thing somebody’s ever done on the other side of what I told them. But that’s my fault. You shouldn’t say anything. I shouldn’t be throwing my business out there. But yeah, it was real.”

NEW: Oklahoma QB John Mateer tells @jdpickell the Chipotle message board rumor was real😭 “That was me not realizing who I can trust and who I can’t trust… I didn’t think he would go and tell the whole world about it.” Mateer uses DoorDash now. pic.twitter.com/jBaSsMiIZN — On3 (@On3sports) November 6, 2025

Despite the betrayal of trust, the former Washington State signal-caller said he appreciates the attention and influence his newfound fame has afforded him. Mateer did, however, note that he’s increased the frequency in which he’s ordered DoorDash as opposed to going out in public.

“I appreciate having the attention and influence that I get,” he said. “But sometimes I just need my own time.”

Considering the lengths that he took to hide his star quarterback’s playing status only for him to share it with a Chipotle employee, that’s likely music to Brett Venables’ ears.