Joey Galloway has a question about Vanderbilt broadcasts this season.

“Is there a camera on Pavia’s mom the whole game?”

The ESPN analyst asked Kirk Herbstreit on their Nonstop podcast this week after watching Saturday’s Vanderbilt-Kentucky game, which featured constant cutaways to Antoinette Padilla, Diego Pavia’s mother, in the stands. The cutaways hit their peak during Vanderbilt’s 45-17 rout when a clip of Padilla dancing and celebrating went viral.

More insufferable than her son pic.twitter.com/jDdAdspsI2 — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) November 23, 2025

Pavia threw for a school-record 484 yards and five touchdowns, but his mother may have gotten more screen time.

“I’m just wondering. It’s just a question,” Galloway said. “I’m not saying it gets on my nerves, I’m just asking a question… Can you put in a request?”

“To not do that?” Herbstreit asked.

“Not every play,” Galloway said. “I love the story. I love the family. It’s great. Not every play.”

“Not saying it gets on my nerves just asking a question” 🤣 ~ @Joey_Galloway #nonstop pic.twitter.com/k14U5hMC7A — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 24, 2025

Herbstreit joked that Galloway could track down which crew is handling Tennessee-Vanderbilt this weekend and make the request himself, given that he’s an ESPN employee and all.

The exchange was lighthearted enough, but Galloway’s point still stands. There’s a difference between showing a compelling family story and turning it into the main event. Pavia’s journey from JUCO to leading Vanderbilt to 9-2 and its best season in years is worth telling. His mother has been a big part of that. But ESPN’s production team seems less interested in striking that balance than they are in making sure viewers never forget Antoinette Padilla exists.

And then there’s Theo Von, too.

The comedian bet Pavia earlier this season that if Vanderbilt beat South Carolina, he’d get a date with Padilla. The Commodores won 31-7. Von has been cashing in ever since, showing up at multiple Vanderbilt games and giving ESPN’s cameras even more reason to stay locked on her.

If Vanderbilt beats South Carolina, Diego Pavia promised Theo Von a date with his mom. Cole Cubelic reported the details while Theo Von confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JcWHX9CA14 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

ESPN has always loved a good family story. This one’s legitimately compelling. But when your own analysts are openly joking about how often you’re cutting to someone’s mom in the stands, maybe it’s time to recalibrate.