Photo Credit: ESPN College Football on YouTube

On Tuesday’s ESPN CFP Rankings Show, ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway shocked the entire cast when he suggested that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti should sit out starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke for the Hoosiers’ biggest game of the season Saturday against Ohio State. Just a day later, Galloway got a chance to explain his rationale for this opinion, and he doubled down on the comment.

Galloway’s suggestion for Indiana to bench Rourke for the game, which he said was largely made while considering the injury to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis last year, drew instant criticism from the remainder of the cast, with Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy immediately pushing back against him.

On Wednesday, Galloway got a chance to defend his take when he joined Rece Davis on the College GameDay Podcast. Davis started off the podcast episode by affirming his respect and friendship with Galloway before wholeheartedly disagreeing with his opinion.

“Joey, I’m having you on for a number of reasons. One, I have high regard for your talent. I consider us friends, I hope you feel the same way. You do such a tremendous job. You are astute in the ways of the (CFP) committee. You understand the complexities. You understand that it’s not a monolithic body. They have to come out with one answer, but there are differing opinions in the room.

“But the other reason you are on here is you said some things on the show last night that… Knowing you as I do, I almost felt like you were lobbing a smoke bomb into the midst of the crowd just to stir things up. Almost being facetious to make a point.

“Because what you said… You correct me if I’m wrong. If you were Indiana and the playoff predictor says that you have a 96 percent chance of making the playoff even if you lose to Ohio State. And the one thing you couldn’t have happen would be lose your quarterback, that you would sit Kurtis Rourke against Ohio State.

“I can’t wrap my head around this at all… As in you actually believing this is something they should do. Why would you say this is something Indiana should do?”

Galloway then replied, doubling down on his take that Indiana should sit Rourke because he believes that Indiana would be in the CFP even despite a loss to Ohio State, but wouldn’t if Rourke goes down with an injury.

“Let me give you a little history, Rece,” said Galloway. “Because I have evolved. I was the guy that would argue when guys would sit out their bowl games. I was the guy that was like, I can’t believe they would do that.

“I’ve evolved now after watching what happened to Florida State last year with Jordan Travis. A team that was absolutely about to be in the playoff. There was no doubt they were in. Their quarterback gets hurt and now they are out of the playoff.

“I’m being 100 percent serious. If I am Indiana, I am considering not playing Kurtis Rourke. Now, I don’t have to make that decision. So it’s much easier from behind a desk to say ‘Don’t do it.’ I still feel that if you do play him, I would put him in a glass bottle and roll him out there.”

Galloway then went on to pose Davis a hypothetical question on whether he would rather beat Ohio State or make it into the College Football Playoff.

Davis replied like the majority of college football fans would, saying that a win over Ohio State all but ensures that Indiana would be in the playoff regardless of what happens the rest of the season.

“Beating Ohio State,” said Davis. “Because you go to the playoff if you do that. I respect your right to say this and I understand where you are coming from. But a couple of things as it pertains to this particular playoff and this particular team.

“Nobody in the history of the sport has lost more games than Indiana. Indiana is in a position right now to win the Big Ten. And if you put your quarterback on the shelf, you are saying you don’t really belong. We’re trying to sneak in the back door. And there is no way that Curt Cignetti is doing that, nor should he.”

Davis really hit the nail on the head in his reply to Galloway’s hypothetical question.

By benching Rourke, you are essentially saying that you feel like you are safe to make the CFP regardless of putting your best effort forward for the remainder of the season, which is obviously a terrible look to the committee.

Not only that, but you can’t assume that some freak injury is going to happen. That could happen at any given time in practice to any player.

Galloway doesn’t seem to realize the kind of statement a potential win over Ohio State would mean for Indiana. Not only to the CFP Committee, but to the remainder of the contending teams in college football.

Regardless, Galloway is sticking to his guns despite all of the criticism online and the pushback from Davis here. And that’s at least admirable, albeit quite unpopular.

