Photo Credit: BTN Network

Joel McHale provided some memorable sideline analysis during Washington’s 70-10 drubbing of UC Davis on Saturday.

Sideline reporter Alyssa Charlston-Smith caught up with the longtime Huskies fan as Washington was putting the finishing touches on the blowout. McHale claimed he graduated from UW in 1961, which would make the 52-year-old comedian about 85 years old.

“I look terrific,” he added. “It’s great.”

An extremely 100% sober Joel McHale on the Washington/UC Davis broadcast. Kyle McLaughlin is also there, unacknowledged by the broadcast crew. pic.twitter.com/X681J7JjJh — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 7, 2025

With the Huskies scoring 70 points against an overmatched FCS opponent, McHale offered some expert analysis on how the game might unfold.

“I will say, I think we’re going to win,” McHale offered. “I think it’s going to happen. I think it’s going to go through. I mean, I know it’s a nail-biter, but we’re going to win. I’m sorry, UC Davis… We’re good. We’re doing great.”

McHale then turned the tables on Charlston-Smith, asking how she felt about the win. She responded that with analysis like that, he might be taking Marcel Reece’s job as the network’s analyst.

“Marcel, look, I’m going to undercut you on what you’re being paid, and I’m happy for the offers, but I think it’s a good win,” McHale said. “And after Montana, it’s a good example of how well we’re doing. And Kyle MacLachlan and I will be going in with the last minute. We’ll be going in. He’ll be playing tailback. I’m excited.”

The Kyle MacLachlan name-drop wasn’t random either. The Twin Peaks actor was right there, trying to get in on the interview. Charlston-Smith didn’t recognize him and later said she didn’t trust her pop culture knowledge enough to bring him in.

“I didn’t trust my pop culture game enough to feel confident bringing him into the interview,” she wrote on X.

I know 😂🫠honestly didn’t hear Joel say his name and he was too incognito for me to recognize in the moment. I didn’t trust my pop culture game enough to feel confident to bringing him into the interview haha — Alyssa Charlston-Smith (@Alyssacharlston) September 7, 2025

Regardless, McHale was having the time of his life.

“That was the most random, awesome thing,” said BTN Network play-by-play announcer A.J. Kanell.

McHale actually did have a connection to Washington football beyond just being a fan. He was recruited to be on the rowing team, but walked onto the football squad as a tight end. He spent two years with the team but never played in any games. According to Kanell, McHale allegedly lied about playing high school football when he walked onto the team, but he was still part of the squad that played in the 1991 Rose Bowl as a National Champion.

The comedian has long been one of Seattle’s most visible sports fans, regularly appearing at Seahawks and Huskies games. He’s hosted the ESPYs and has appeared on College GameDay. McHale has also been vocal about wanting broadcasters to move beyond the tired Pike Place fish market shots that seem mandatory for every Seattle sporting event.

But nothing was mandatory about Saturday’s interview. The whole segment was peak college football randomness.