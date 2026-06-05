Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was recently reported that Kirk Herbstreit will not be in EA Sports’ College Football 27. Herbstreit served as the color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler for the “Big Game” broadcast team in College Football 25 and 26, after EA Sports relaunched the popular video game franchise that was previously known as NCAA Football.

Herbstreit and Fowler also form the top college football announcing booth for ESPN. And it turns out that Herbstreit’s replacement for College Football 27 is also the lead college football commentator for Fox Sports.

On Thursday night, EA Sports revealed trailers and details for College Football 27 (and Madden NFL 27), including an announcement that Fox Big Noon analyst Joel Klatt will be a color commentator alongside Fowler for the video game.

Here’s EA Sports’ announcement on Klatt joining Fowler in the College Football 27 booth:

“You know him from the Big Noon Saturday games! We are bringing in Colorado Buffaloes alum Joel Klatt from Fox Sports into the booth for College Football 27.

Joel joins Chris Fowler in the booth to enhance the Playoff atmosphere like never before! We are loving the energy and stories they have brought to the game!

Joel brings a strong point of view and a voice that fits the college game. His addition helps broaden the feel of the broadcast and gives us more ways to make commentary feel grounded in the sport’s tone and rhythm.“

HE’S IN THE GAME 🎮🤩@joelklatt is officially a voice of College Football 27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mAYjDwkrCO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 5, 2026

Herbstreit and Klatt are the two most prominent analysts in college football, so College Football 27 gamers will likely be pleased with the choice EA Sports went with to replace Herbstreit, who also was a color commentator for many years in the original NCAA Football franchise alongside Brad Nessler. Even if it may surprise some to see the ESPN vs. Fox, College GameDay vs. Big Noon Kickoff worlds collide.

Additionally, EA Sports announced that ESPN’s Holly Rowe will be a sideline reporter in College Football 27:

“We are excited to welcome ESPN’s very own Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter in College Football 27.

Adding sideline reporting gave us another way to make the broadcast feel more complete and more true to the shape of a real college football telecast. It opens the door for game updates and observations that do not always fit naturally into booth commentary, while also helping important developments land with a little more weight.

That includes updates tied to:

Injuries

Changing weather

Player Performance

Game flow and Momentum

It adds another layer of information, but just as importantly, it adds another layer of presence. College football broadcasts feel fuller when there is someone down on the field helping connect the action to what is happening around it.“

College Football 27 will release on July 9 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.