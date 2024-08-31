Photo Credit: Fox

While it looked like Penn State’s defense made a big fourth down stop late in the first half of Saturday’s game against West Virginia, the officials saw it differently — something analyst Joel Klatt didn’t quite understand.

The play in question came when West Virginia faced a 4th-and-1 from the Penn State 30. The Mountaineers kept the offense on the field and handed the ball to CJ Robinson. Robinson appeared to be short but was given the first down on the official ruling.

Rules analyst Mike Pereira commented that Robinson was “As much as a half a yard short,” which Klatt agreed with.

“He does not get to that 29-yard line, which he was gonna need to,” Klatt said. “They gave him a spot by at least a football. Maybe a football-and-a-half.”

Klatt was more convinced upon seeing another replay, saying that the official was “Running in at least a half-yard forward of that forward progress.”

The ruling, though, was upheld.

Ref: “After further review, the ruling on the field stands.” Gus Johnson: “Wow.” Joel Klatt: “That’s wild.” Gus: “Very interesting.” Joel: “I don’t agree with that ruling at all… He did not get the 29. That’s a missed call.” 🏈🎙️🦓pic.twitter.com/zp5NJg06J6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024

Klatt reiterated his disagreement.

“That’s wild. I don’t agree with that ruling at all. It’s obviously a huge benefit to West Virginia, they can stay on the field. Remember, Penn State gets the ball to start the second half. That was gonna be a huge sequence right there. He did not get the 29. That’s a missed call.”

West Virginia did take advantage of the ruling, but not fully. The Mountaineers had to settle for a field goal. Penn State responded well, quickly moving the ball down the field and scoring a touchdown right before halftime to go up 20-6.

