Upon further reflection, Joel Klatt doesn’t mind scuffles in college football rivalries.

In fact, he seems to kind of like them.

Taking to X late Saturday night, the Fox analyst addressed the final weekend of the college football regular season, which saw multiple altercations between rival teams. And while Klatt didn’t outright such tussles, he admitted they’re an unavoidable part of what makes college football great.

“We love CFB because it is tribal and we identify as members of that tribe,” Klatt wrote on X late Sunday night. “Rivalries are intense and emotional…They’re played on the emotional red line…sometimes it overheats I love CFB for the emotion, therefore I cannot get mad when it overheats.”

Klatt’s comments stands in stark contrast to his real-time reaction to the postgame altercation that followed Michigan’s 13-10 upset victory over Ohio State on Saturday. Following the game, several Wolverines players attempted to plant a flag on the field at Ohio Stadium, leading to a sizable scuffle with multiple Buckeyes players that ultimately resulted in police deploying pepper spray.

“Now there is some skirmishes on the field. An unsportsmanlike gesture by Michigan,” Gus Johnson said on Fox’s broadcast of the game. “It’s unnecessary, they won the game. No need to be disrespectful.”

“Incredibly ugly scene for a beautiful rivalry,” Klatt responded. “Gus, you hate to see this.”

Only after having more than a day to think about it, the Big Noon Saturday analyst determined he didn’t actually hate it, as it’s that very animosity that makes rivalry games so great. Obviously, there’s a line and it’s open to interpretation whether Michigan and/or Ohio State crossed it on Saturday. But to Klatt, it would be hypocritical for him to criticize something that stems from one of the sport’s key ingredients.

While many in Klatt’s mentions — especially Michigan fans — questioned whether he was sub-tweeting Johnson, who referenced the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal during his call of the game’s final seconds, that doesn’t appear to be what’s happening here. Rather, the former Colorado quarterback appears to be reflecting on his own call of the altercation and how it differed from what he actually thought about it after reflecting on it.

