Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s controversial reinstatement for the 2026 college football season following a favorable ruling from a district court in Lubbock County, Texas, has been widely panned. The Red Raiders quarterback was initially banned from play after self-reporting a gambling problem from earlier in his collegiate career, including bets placed on the Indiana Hoosiers during his freshman year, when he was a rostered member of the team.

The NCAA will appeal the ruling, but Dan Patrick reported on his show on Tuesday that the first hearing isn’t expected to take place until early 2027 and that it would, conveniently, also be held in Lubbock, Texas, where Texas Tech is located.

Late Tuesday night, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt threw his hat into the ring of sports media members slamming the ruling and questioning whether the NCAA still has any authority as a governing body.

“Brendan Sorsby being ruled eligible to play next fall in college football is devastating to the sport,” Klatt said in a video posted to his personal X account. “It just is. And in particular, the NCAA and now the NCAA, they have no ability to enforce any rule whatsoever. If you can’t enforce this rule as an organization with member institutions, then what rule can you enforce? I mean, the guy bet thousands of times, thousands of dollars.

“Like, what are we doing? And I think part of the frustration that a lot of people have, including myself, is that everybody in college football and intercollegiate athletics, they always lament the fact that we don’t have enforcement, we don’t have rules, and so on and so forth. And then these same people are the ones that end up bringing lawsuits against the NCAA that have gutted the NCAA and puts it to this point.

“So, where do we go from this point moving forward? Well, I think now the only path is going to be federal legislation because without antitrust protection, there’s going to be no entity, whether it’s the NCAA or the CSC, College Sports Commission, no entity that’s going to have any backbone whatsoever in terms of enforcement, and that’s what we have to have is enforcement. If you can’t enforce this rule, then what, what are we doing?”

This Sorsby situation is a disaster! pic.twitter.com/wuEYfy7aH4 — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) June 10, 2026

Klatt’s caution on the lack of enforcement could very well come back to bite the same Texas Tech fans who are currently celebrating the ruling. If a precedent is set that any school can get favorable rulings on player eligibility so long as they go to courts with “home-field advantages,” regardless of the discretion, it may be problematic. As things stand, Sorsby will rejoin his teammates on the field after serving a two-game suspension, as the Red Raiders look to build on their Big 12 championship season in 2025. If that comes to pass, the ramifications for the NCAA’s existence and the future of college sports writ large could be massive.