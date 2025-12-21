Photo Credit: TNT Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels were very into the holiday spirit for Saturday’s College Football Playoff game against Tulane at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. So much so that they set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing Santa hats.

Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer had the game’s broadcast call for TNT Sports, and they joined Ole Miss fans in sporting Santa hats.

Joe Tessitore: “Folks, they just set the Guinness record for the most Santa hats.” Jesse Palmer: “We look like Santa’s naughty elves.” Joe Tessitore: “And right now, the Green Wave offense could use a little Christmas cheer.” 🏈🎅🎙️#CFP pic.twitter.com/gAzSTm13QQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

“Folks, they just set the Guinness record for the most Santa hats,” Tessitore explained. “The previous record was 30,333 at an Anaheim Angels game.”

“It’s now 68,000,” Tessitore said, before the camera showed him and Palmer rocking Santa hats. “And two.”

“We look like Santa’s naughty elves,” Palmer said. “I like being a part of history, though.”

“Enjoy it,” Tessitore said.

Tessitore then had a smooth transition into calling the football game.

“The largest gathering of people wearing Santa hats,” Tessitore said. “And right now, the Green Wave offense could use a little Christmas cheer. It is caught! And this is Shazz Preston downfield! The explosive play they needed!”

Later, the TNT Sports broadcast showed a fan dressed like Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell’s character in Elf).

“Listen, it’s one thing to wear the Elf outfit,” Tessitore said. “It’s another thing to pretty much look like Will Ferrell, Jesse.”

Joe Tessitore: “Listen, it’s one thing to wear the Elf outfit. It’s another thing to pretty much look like Will Ferrell, Jesse.” #CFP https://t.co/lFdkFHySD6 pic.twitter.com/Ml3hc2w3zi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

“That’s a lookalike,” Palmer said. “Winner.”