Joe Tessitore. (Matthew Hinton/USA Today Sports.)

There was a lot of attention on the Florida State Seminoles’ Week 0 game in Ireland against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday. And a huge amount of that showed up around kicker Aidan Burr’s 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the Yellow Jackets a 24-21 win.

And, on ESPN, play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore’s call of that game-winning FG got a lot of attention:

“THEY FOUND THEMSELVES A POT OF GOLD AT THE END OF THEIR IRISH RAINBOW! NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE GOES DOWN IN DUBLIN! WELCOME BACK TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL! RESERVE YOUR SATURDAYS FROM HERE ON OUT!” – Joe Tessitore on Georgia Tech’s walk-off, upset win 🏈🎙️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/uwCZyNEiXY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Tessitore’s calls throughout this game also drew some attention:

“THEY DID IT AGAIN! FIRST-AND-GOAL! BENSON HAULS IT IN! HOW ‘BOUT THESE GUTSY NOLES ON THIS DRIVE?!” – Joe Tessitore 🏈🎙️🔥 https://t.co/jRtJ7icY3G — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Tessitore has returned for regular ESPN CFB work this season alongside analyst Jesse Palmer and sideline reporter Katie George. Earlier in this game, he drew some comment for the Guinness he and Palmer received (which Tessitore handed off to a cameraman after a sip):

Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer drink a Guinness in the booth. And Tess reaches over the booth to share his beer with an ESPN cameraman. ESPN reporter Katie George: “You guys are a mess… You’re both a mess up there.” 🏈📺🎙️🍺 pic.twitter.com/1H5CbmqZYl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

This was a fun early CFB finish. And Tessitore, who’s brought plenty of energy to everything from Holey Moley to Monday Night Football to WWE to college football in the past, was ready to crank up the excitement here.

And it was notable to see what he had to offer for this upset.

