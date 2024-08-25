ESPN's Joe Tessitore. Joe Tessitore. (Matthew Hinton/USA Today Sports.)
There was a lot of attention on the Florida State Seminoles’ Week 0 game in Ireland against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday. And a huge amount of that showed up around kicker Aidan Burr’s 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the Yellow Jackets a 24-21 win.

And, on ESPN, play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore’s call of that game-winning FG got a lot of attention:

Tessitore’s calls throughout this game also drew some attention:

Tessitore has returned for regular ESPN CFB work this season alongside analyst Jesse Palmer and sideline reporter Katie George. Earlier in this game, he drew some comment for the Guinness he and Palmer received (which Tessitore handed off to a cameraman after a sip):

This was a fun early CFB finish. And Tessitore, who’s brought plenty of energy to everything from Holey Moley to Monday Night Football to WWE to college football in the past, was ready to crank up the excitement here.

And it was notable to see what he had to offer for this upset.

