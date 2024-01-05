Credit: Pardon My Take

Jimbo Fisher never forgets.

In late 2021, an anonymous poster on a college football message board named “Sliced Bread” wrote that Texas A&M’s recruiting class was bought with more than $30 million in NIL payments. That info proved to be incorrect, but by then a narrative had formed around how the program and Fisher were ruining the sport.

Fisher still resents Sliced Bread. And he still resents the national college football reporters who ran with the unverified info at the time.

“When he wrote those numbers, I said, ‘oh my god, where’s it at?’ I wish that would have happened,” Fisher said in an interview on Pardon My Take released Friday.

Rather than $30-plus million for football, Fisher said the real number of NIL payments was around $1 million across the entire Texas A&M athletic department.

“That’s what upset me so much about it,” Fisher said. “You were insinuating [details about] the families of [the athletes].”

Fisher also thinks very little of the media members who treated the message board post as a hard fact.

“That was as far from the truth as anything that was ever out there,” Fisher said. “All of the media went and ran with that story as truthful without ever checking it. And I’m talking about the big dogs.”

In a rapidly changing college football landscape, Fisher understands it comes with the territory. And of course it’s in his best interest to talk up his own recruiting abilities rather than credit the money.

But he’s at least right that it’s hilarious to still, in 2021, see a troll online control the college football news cycle.

