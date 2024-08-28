Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

As it turns out, Nick Saban isn’t the only national championship-winning head coach who is joining the media for the 2024 college football season. On Wednesday, SiriusXM announced the addition of the former Florida State and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher to its college football coverage.

Per a release, the 58-year-old Fisher will co-host Off Campus every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, alongside two of his former players in former Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel and former LSU running back Jacob Hester. Fisher served as LSU’s offensive coordinator from 2000-2006 — the first five seasons of which he coached under Saban — with the Tigers winning the BCS national championship for the 2003 season.

“I love talking about football almost as much as I love coaching,” said Fisher. “I’m really excited to be joining the SiriusXM College Sports Radio team. I listen to the channel, have been a guest there many times, and now I get to host a show alongside two great players that I had the pleasure to coach. We’ve got another great season ahead of us, with exciting teams, players and storylines. I’m looking forward to sharing what I think about it all, connecting with fans around the country and sharing the passion we all have for our sport.”

With the college football landscape possessing no shortage of former head coaches — including the likes of Saban and Urban Meyer, who also won national championships — it will be interesting to see how Fisher differentiates himself. Co-hosting a show with two former players — including a rising media star like Manuel — certainly makes for a fun dynamic and it will be worth monitoring whether Fisher continues to pursue more media opportunities in the near future.

[SiriusXM]