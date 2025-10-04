Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Jimbo Fisher spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles from 2010 to 2017, where he led the Noles to the 2013 BCS national title. This week, he returned to Tallahassee for the first time as a member of the media, and he couldn’t help but get a little emotional.

Fisher now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network. This week, the network’s pregame show, ACC Huddle, was on location in Tallahassee ahead of the heavyweight conference showdown between the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes and No. 18 Florida State.

As the show opened, Fisher received a warm welcome from the Florida State faithful, and the reaction brought some tears to his eyes.

All the emotions for Jimbo Fisher as he’s welcomed back to Tallahassee with love 🥺@FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/mPuiVmh88a — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 4, 2025

“Brings tears to my eyes,” Fisher said. “Memories of your family growing up here, to hear that chant, something to it.”

“Players, memories, it’s Miami week!” he added.

While Fisher is currently serving as an analyst for ESPN and the ACC Network, he has certainly not ruled out the possibility of returning to coaching at some point in the future.

“I’m 59, in great shape and healthy. I’ve had success everywhere we’ve ever been,” Fisher said in August. “The end at Texas A&M, it’s unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020. Our quarterbacks got hurt. We played with first-team, third-team. It was hard to get play calling and guys around. Didn’t pan out like we needed to, but I still love it.”

“Being able to [coach], I would. I’ve won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games. I’ve been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I’ve got a lot to give. I’d like to get back out there.”

For now, however, he’s enjoying his return to Tallahassee.