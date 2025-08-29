Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Jimbo Fisher is set to make his ACC Network on-air debut on the revamped ACC Huddle pregame show before Saturday’s primetime matchup between the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers.

While he’s settled into a new role behind the desk instead of on the sidelines, Fisher shared his long-term ambitions to return to coaching in college football and one day win another national title.

While Fisher had ups and downs in his coaching career, he famously led Florida State to a national championship in 2013. As his time at Texas A&M didn’t live up to expectations, he was relieved of his duties and paid out a $76 million buyout in 2023.

Rather than try to get back into coaching right away, he’s taken on a new role on ACC Huddle while he waits for the right coaching opportunity to come around.

“I’ve tried to just do it the way I think is right,” Fisher told Ben Portnoy of Sports Business Journal ahead of his ESPN debut. “I always say this, ‘When you coach, it’s great to get notes, but you can’t emulate people.’ You’ve just got to do it your own way.”

It’s unclear how committed Fisher is to the ACC Network, as specifics of his contract with the network have not yet been made public. But ultimately, Fisher believes that when he does return to coaching at some point, he has what it takes to win another National Championship at whatever program he ultimately chooses.

“I still think I can go win the national championship somewhere,” Fisher told Portnoy. “I truly believe that.”

That echoes comments Fisher made earlier in the month, telling the Trials to Triumph podcast, “I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I’ve got a lot to give. I’d like to get back out there.”