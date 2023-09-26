Credit: Detroit Free Press

Serving a self-imposed three-game suspension to open the 2023 season, Jim Harbaugh had plenty of time to absorb college football like a regular fan.

And when it comes to his preferred streaming service, the Michigan head coach has found a favorite in YouTube TV.

So much so that Harbaugh has continued to use the service even after returning to the Wolverines’ sideline this past Saturday. Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference on Monday, the 59-year-old had high praise for the streaming service, which he said he used to keep tabs on Saturday night’s slate of college football action.

“I was watching. My wife got this YouTube TV. It’s like half the price of DirecTV. No offense DirecTV,” Harbaugh said. “We’re over there on YouTube TV now. There must be 150 games to watch. So I’m in hog heaven on Saturday night watching those games. Watched a lot of them.”

Harbaugh proceeded to marvel at YouTube TV’s unlimited recording features and the ability to restart games that have already started.