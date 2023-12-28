Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh provided two of the most rambling, non-answer responses to questions a coach can give Wednesday.

Harbaugh faced reporters during a media session for the upcoming College Football Playoff National Semifinal on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama.

Harbaugh was happy to entertain questions about the game, his team, etc. Yet everyone is speculating that this CFP might be the veteran coach’s swan song in Ann Arbor, and that scandals in the Wolverines program will lead him to return to the NFL coaching ranks.

A pair of reporters asked Harbaugh about that possibility, and he tossed a huge word salad. Angelique Chengelis, Wolverines beat writer for The Detroit News, asked Harbaugh about NFL coaching rumors.

“Such a one-track mind, that’s the way we’re going about things,” Harbaugh responded. “It’s literally, whatever day we’re in, looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day. Then we go to sleep tonight, wake up tomorrow, and see if we can’t dominate that day.

“It’s a single-minded group, focused on taking care of business today and seeing if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

Video: ⁦@chengelis⁩ asking Jim Harbaugh about NFL rumors and me asking about #Chargers pic.twitter.com/3p4EO1RD0p — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 27, 2023

AP sportswriter Joe Reedy heard that non-answer from Harbaugh yet bravely pressed on, pointing out that the Los Angeles Chargers have an opening after Brandon Staley’s recent dismissal. Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback, played his final two seasons for the Chargers.

“Just a very one-track mind about this game,” Harbaugh said, mentioning his family and the Wolverines players were looking forward to spending time in Disneyland for the Rose Bowl welcome event.

Then, Harbaugh continued with a familiar-sounding answer.

“Then, get back to business, see if we can’t dominate the day … we’ll wake up tomorrow and practice, and see if we can’t dominate that day. This is straight out of the Jackie Harbaugh playbook, one day at a time, one play at a time, that’s how we approach each day.”

Fans were generally amused by Harbaugh’s responses.

one of the funniest tap dances around a question i have ever seen in my life lmao https://t.co/hZjbBjAMea — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 28, 2023

[Bill DiFilippo, Uproxx Sports]