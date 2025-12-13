Screengrabs via X

The firing and subsequent arrest of Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is one of the most shocking sports stories that has been seen in many years. And if there is one person who you would want to hear from about the matter, it’s Moore’s former colleague Jim Harbaugh.

Moore was abruptly fired earlier this week by Michigan when a long-term relationship with a staffer came to light. After he was fired, Moore allegedly went to the staffer’s house and threatened to do physical harm to himself. He was then arrested and charged with felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Harbaugh and Moore coached together at Michigan from 2018-2013, winning a national title but also leaving a trail of wreckage behind.

At his weekly press conference with the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh was given his first opportunity to comment on the downfall of his former assistant. And he largely passed on the opportunity, saying that he was still “processing” the events.

Jim Harbaugh on Sherrone Moore being fired: pic.twitter.com/hmkcyfIOgN — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 12, 2025

“Still processing that. Heard that. Chad Jessup told me, one of our equipment guys when we were coming off the field Thursday. Still processing that like a lot of people I’m sure,” Harbaugh said.

Moore was first hired as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach by Harbaugh before being promoted to offensive coordinator. When Harbaugh was suspended twice in 2023, first for recruiting violations and second for the Wolverines cheating scandal, Moore served as interim head coach. After Michigan won the national championship, Harbaugh bolted for the Los Angeles Chargers and the NFL before he was hit with a show cause penalty and Moore was elevated to the head coaching role in 2024.

The two men are always going to be linked together, both for their success at Michigan and for the immense amount of controversy that their tenure contained. Moore was also suspended for his role in the infamous sign-stealing scandal, even bizarrely deferring one game in that suspension to a 2026 season he will never coach.

In fairness to Jim Harbaugh, nothing quite like this has ever happened in the major college football world. But he had to know the question was coming. We have seen quite different media reactions from Michigan Men in the media. Rich Eisen condemned Moore shared his disgust with the situation in spite of his relationship with the coach, but Adam Schefter largely went to bat for him in a heavily criticized ESPN appearance.

Given the history between the Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh, inquiring minds are eventually going to want to know his true thoughts on what has transpired in Ann Arbor once he has it all fully processed.