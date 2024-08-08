Syndication: Journal Sentinel

With the 2024 college football season fast approaching, ESPN has unveiled its anthem for its coverage this year.

Jelly Roll’s single Get By will be featured across ESPN programming this fall.

Here’s a trailer for the season, featuring the new anthem.

Jelly Roll was also on Thursday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show to chat about the anthem.

In a release announcing the new anthem, ESPN’s Curtis Friends expressed excitement about using Jelly Roll’s single this season.

Said Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Marketing, “there’s a powerful connection between music and college football and for more than a decade, the ESPN college football music anthem has been integral to the promotion of the sport while its release has marked the unofficial start to the season. Jelly Roll is a talented, award-winning artist whose music speaks to the passion of college football fans across the country, and we’re excited ‘Get By’ will soundtrack the sport all season long.”

Previous anthems include tracks by Imagine Dragons, Judah & the Lion, Juice WRLD, DJ Snake, Yungblud, and Post Malone.

No matter what you think of the anthem, you’ll eventually get sick of it because of just how much it gets used on ESPN’s college football coverage.

It’s a long season, folks.

[ESPN]