Photo credit: NewsNation

Ohio State brought the CFP Championship Trophy to the White House for Donald Trump to see, but they won’t be leaving with it intact.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers visited Trump last week, Ohio State Buckeyes football became the latest team to celebrate a championship at the White House. And during their trip, the Ohio State football team watched Vice President JD Vance fumble the trophy.

NewsNation caught the moment on live TV as anchor Connell McShane called for a perfectly timed live shot just as the trophy began to crumble in Vance’s hands.

“What did the vice president drop over there? Did anyone see that? Did he drop the trophy?” NewsNation checking in on Ohio State’s trip to the White House just as the CFP National Championship Trophy crumbles on JD Vance pic.twitter.com/QVonX9dind — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2025



“Let’s take this shot for a moment, and let’s just see what happens there,” McShane said as the trophy appeared to break in half. “What did the vice president drop over there? Did anyone see that? Did he drop the trophy? Oh, come on, Mr. Vice President! Just as we’re going back to it live, JD Vance, who’s an Ohio State graduate himself, by the way…is there audio? I’m sure Trump’s getting on him about this.”

Upon breaking, the base of the trophy slipped through Vance’s hands like they were freshly lubricated. Unfortunately, there was no live audio from Trump, Vance, or anyone on stage at that moment; it was just music.

“It looked like the vice president went over to pick up the championship trophy, and I thought he slipped, but the thing slipped. Never a dull moment. So that’s happening live at the White House,” McShane continued. “Give the trophy back, Mr. Vice President, so you don’t drop it!”

Visiting the White House has long been a tradition for championship teams, although several opted to pass on celebrating with Trump during his first term as president. This, however, should remain one of the more memorable visits after watching the CFP championship trophy crumble in Vance’s hands on stage.

We should all hope this isn’t any sort of forewarning about the state of our country.