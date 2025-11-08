Photo Credit: Fox

Fox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti learned that he’d been faked out in real-time during Friday night’s Fox broadcast of the Northwestern-USC college football game, and the truth brought out an answer that made it even funnier.

With over 14 minutes remaining in the second quarter, USC ran a fake punt that resulted in a great throw from the punter for a first down.

Benetti and color commentator Robert Griffin III were stunned by how good a punter’s throw looked.

“Look at this dime piece!” Fox color commentator Robert Griffin III said during the replay.

“LOOK AT THIS DIME PIECE!” USC punter Sam Johnson can throw too. #CFB pic.twitter.com/wSoyST72Vb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

It turns out that’s because it wasn’t actually USC punter Sam Johnson throwing the pass. USC deceptively placed a No. 80 on backup quarterback Sam Huard, who’s usually No. 7.

Sam Huard is the son of former NFL quarterback Damon Huard and the nephew of former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, the former broadcast partner for Benetti on Fox.

USC went on to score a touchdown on the fake-punt drive, and Fox returned from the ensuing commercial break with more analysis from RGIII of the “Sam Johnson” pass.

Finally, with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Benetti explained that it was Huard throwing the pass, and that made for hilarious television.

Later, Jason Benetti learns that this is actually USC backup QB Sam Huard throwing on the fake punt. Huard is the nephew of Benetti’s former broadcast partner, Brock. “My phone is going to be a disaster if Brock watches this. An absolute disaster.” pic.twitter.com/pPwzgTrECO https://t.co/Tm6JF6hbWa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

“Quick note,” Benetti began. “You know why the form was that good? You know why that form was that good? They snuck the other 80 on. And you know what his last name is? Huard.”

“Sam Huard,” Benetti continued. “And I got to tell you. My phone is going to be a disaster when Brock watches this. An absolute disaster.”

“They snuck the other number 80 on to come in and throw the pass,” Griffin said. “Now that is what you call Grade-A deception.”

“It’s well done,” Benetti responded. “My former partner is going to have a field day. Field day.”

Brock Huard responded to the clip on X: “FIELD DAY indeed….”

Benetti and Huard were Fox broadcast partners until Huard stepped down in April to be an assistant coach for his son’s football team.

Update: This remained a topic throughout the broadcast.