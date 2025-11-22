Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

To appease sometimes-powerhouses like Florida State and Clemson, the ACC introduced a TV ratings-based revenue model that would reward programs that draw the most eyeballs.

So far in 2025, the Miami Hurricanes have been the biggest beneficiaries of the new model.

As the new head of the Virginia Tech Hokies, James Franklin might be in line to benefit from it next.

The ACC revenue model splits the conference’s TV revenue 60-40, with 40% divided equally among its members and 60% divided by television ratings in football and men’s basketball. Football viewership accounts for 75% of the ratings-based portion of the revenue formula, and men’s basketball viewership accounts for the other 25%.

According to college football reporter Matt Fortuna, Franklin’s five-year deal with VaTech includes several incentives, including incremental bonuses based on where the Hokies finish in ACC football viewership.

James Franklin’s deal at Virginia Tech: 5 years, $41.75M He’ll receive $9.5M for his 10 assistant coaches, plus $6M for support staff and $3M for recruiting. Incentives include $800K for finishing No. 1 in ACC viewership, which is measured in the ACC’s success initiative pool: pic.twitter.com/66Q3An4cTN — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 21, 2025

Per a screenshot posted by Fortuna, Franklin stands to accrue $50,000 if Virginia Tech finishes fifth in conference ratings and $800,000 if they finish first overall.

According to data compiled by the Raleigh News & Observer, the Hokies were sixth in ACC cumulative viewership through Week 10 despite being 3-6 at the time, so if Franklin can elevate the program while there, the odds are good he’ll hit those incentives.

That said, measuring viewership on a school-by-school basis isn’t an exact science.

As Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner recently noted, “some schools are scheduled for more games on the ACC Network, which Nielsen doesn’t measure. Likewise, some schools are the beneficiaries of scheduling. Miami, for instance, drew 10.8 million viewers for its Week 1 contest against Notre Dame, a game played on Sunday night with no other football competition. Other schools benefit from rivalry games against nationally relevant opponents, like Georgia Tech’s annual matchup with Georgia. It’s not entirely clear how the ACC accounts for these discrepancies, or whether the conference is using aggregate or average viewership to determine payouts.”

If Franklin can return Virginia Tech to their former glory, we doubt they’ll worry too much about double-checking the decimal points.