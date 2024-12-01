Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (left) and Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley (right) talk at midfield following a game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 44-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

During his postgame press conference, Penn State coach James Franklin discussed a tense handshake that he had with Maryland coach Mike Locksley following Saturday’s game between the two teams.

Franklin and Locksley shook hands after the game and exchanged a few words. While most of the conversation was not audible, the demeanor of both coaches when they separated indicated that they were probably not discussing holiday plans.

Maryland’s Mike Locksley was not happy with Penn State’s James Franklin after taking a 44-7 loss at Beaver Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NGl8TrO43k — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) December 1, 2024

The final play of the game was a 15-yard touchdown pass from Penn State’s Tyseer Denmark to Beau Pribula. If you happened to bet the over/under of 50.5, that was either a great win or a truly bad beat. Otherwise, the touchdown was relatively cosmetic, as it turned what looked like it would be a convincing 38-7 Penn State win into a more convincing 44-7 win. So, even if the conversation couldn’t be heard, it seemed likely that Locksley took exception to the Nittany Lions continuing to pass in the final seconds of what was already a blowout victory.

Franklin was asked about the tense exchange in his postgame press conference. He confirmed that it was about Penn State’s final touchdown.

“I get it, right? At the end of the game, we throw a touchdown. I get it,” Franklin said, understanding Locksley’s frustration.

He then explained why he continued passing.

“But a couple things I will say,” Franklin said. “My job is to put the threes and fours in the game. But when the threes and fours get to go in the game, they get to play football. Those guys deserve to play football. Your ones are in the game. You were trying to score. We’re trying to score. On top of that, you’re playing Cover 0. If you don’t want — play Cover 2. So I’m good with it.”

#PennState HC James Franklin on his postgame interaction with #Maryland HC Mike Locksley. “My jobs is to put threes and fours in the game, but when the threes and fours get to go in the game, they get to play football. Those guys deserve to play football.” 👉… pic.twitter.com/i2fg8mOwiZ — Penn State Nittany Lions | Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) December 1, 2024

Franklin then added that it wasn’t just about getting his third and fourth-team players quality reps.

“And on top of that, there’s also a change in college football,” Franklin said. “We are trying to play as long as we can, make the playoffs and be seeded as high as possible. And scoring as many points — and a point differential — matters. All that matters. And if you don’t get that, it’s really not my problem. So, W. 1-0. I’m good with it. Anybody that’s not, that’s their problem.”

Locksley also discussed the exchange with Franklin in his press conference.

“I asked about his family, Christmas cards, address, all those things,” he joked. Then Locksley got more serious. “B***s*** is what it was. I respect the game. I got a lot of respect for James, his program — I think it was b***s***.”

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley when asked about the exchange postgame: “I asked about his family, Christmas cards, address, all those things. Bullshit is what it was. I respect the game. I got a lot of respect for James [Franklin], his program. I think it was bullshit” https://t.co/wUVLvCUA3D pic.twitter.com/9H0Mqtozmc — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) December 1, 2024

We can see where both coaches are coming from. Ultimately, though, two of Franklin’s points carry the most weight.

One, if Franklin left Penn State’s starters in the game and had them passing, Locksley’s frustrations would have been more understandable. But if third and fourth-string players are getting in the game, they need real reps. If you’re going into victory formation or having a running back run into the back of the line a few times to simply run the clock out, then you might as well use your starters. If you’re going deep into your bench, running an actual offense makes sense — even if it does run the score up.

Two, on Maryland’s final offensive possession, MJ Morris attempted to pass on four plays (one completion, one incompletion, one sack and one interception). While he was replacing regular starting Bill Edwards Jr., Morris started Saturday’s game for the Terrapins. If Maryland had emptied its bench or ran conservative plays in an attempt to wave the white flag during its final offensive possession, then expecting the same from Penn State would have been reasonable. But if the Terrapins were trying to score late in a blowout, the Nittany Lions doing the same was not unreasonable.

[Mark Brennan, Happy Valley Insider, Inside the Black & Gold on X]